Eyehategod Premiere New Single “High Risk Trigger”

Eyehategod premiere their new advance track “High Risk Trigger” via YouTube. The new song marks their first new music in seven year and will appear on the group’s impending full-length “A History Of Nomadic Behavior“, out in stores on March 12th, 2021 through Century Media.





The band’s frontman Mike IX Williams commented:

“We’re not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal.”