Brave The Cold (Napalm Death, Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Apparatus”

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Brave The Cold - the duo featuring guitarist Mitch Harris (Napalm Death) and drummer Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) - premiere a new animated music video for their track “Apparatus“. The song is taken from the band's album "Scarcity" out in stores digitally now, with limited edition colored vinyl coming December 11, 2020.

Tells Harris:

“The concept reflects on the division of neighbor vs. neighbor, harvesting unrest due to compromised ethics, intended to destroy the frayed internal infrastructure of adapting society on a global level. ‘Apparatus‘ is about a socially repressive cabal whose sole agenda is maximizing the transfer of wealth and power from poorer, middle class consumers to a thin sliver of the wealthiest via submissive fear ideology.

Through an intensive program of isolation, bombardment with propaganda and behaviorally suggestive content before reaching the global eye, the ‘Apparatus‘ is distressing civil liberties in an era of inconceivable technological corporate wizardry, oppression, censorship and domination.”