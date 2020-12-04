Evisorax Premiere New Song "Terrible Viper" From Upcoming New Album "Ascension Catalyst"
British grindcore band Evisorax premiere a new song entitled "Terrible Viper", taken from their upcoming new album "Ascension Catalyst". The album will be released on vinyl by 7 Degrees Records on December 11th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Lylat Continuum Premiere New Song "Zero"
- Next Article:
Jonathan Hultén Departs Tribulation
0 Comments on "Evisorax Premiere New Song 'Terrible Viper'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.