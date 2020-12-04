"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Lylat Continuum Premiere New Song "Zero" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ephemeral"

posted Dec 4, 2020 at 2:50 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

US progressive metal/djent outfit The Lylat Continuum premiere a new song entitled "Zero", taken from their upcoming debut album "Ephemeral", which will be out in stores February 19th, 2021.

Check out now "Zero" below.

The Lylat Continuum‘s line-up on "Ephemeral" consists of:

Chrys Robb – Vocals, Keyboards
Chris Garza – Guitars, Programming
Ian Turner – Guitars
Evan Sammons (Last Chance to Reason) – Drums
Jordan Eberhardt (The Contortionist, ex- Scale the Summit) – Bass
*Guest saxophone solo on “Level 5” by Patrick Corona (Cyborg Octopus, live sax for Rivers of Nihil)

