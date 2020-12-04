The Lylat Continuum Premiere New Song "Zero" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ephemeral"

US progressive metal/djent outfit The Lylat Continuum premiere a new song entitled "Zero", taken from their upcoming debut album "Ephemeral", which will be out in stores February 19th, 2021.

Check out now "Zero" below.

The Lylat Continuum‘s line-up on "Ephemeral" consists of:

Chrys Robb – Vocals, Keyboards

Chris Garza – Guitars, Programming

Ian Turner – Guitars

Evan Sammons (Last Chance to Reason) – Drums

Jordan Eberhardt (The Contortionist, ex- Scale the Summit) – Bass

*Guest saxophone solo on “Level 5” by Patrick Corona (Cyborg Octopus, live sax for Rivers of Nihil)