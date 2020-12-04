Love And Death (Korn, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Down”

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Love And Death - featuring Korn‘s Brian “Head” Welch, Breaking Benjamin‘s Jasen Rauch and Spoken‘s J.R. Bareis among others - premiere a new official music video for their single “Down“. That track is the first new advance track to arrive from the group in eight years.

Comments Welch :

“When I reached out to the Love And Death band members, crew and special guests about the arduous task of aligning everyone’s schedules, everyone was like ‘let me check my schedule…, yep, totally free that day!’ I guess that’s the popular answer for all musicians this year! This concert is going to be something totally new for us.

We’ve all had the privilege of playing concerts for decades and have traveled the world many times over, but putting together a global streaming event with so many talented musicians and sharing vocals with these amazing singers is a first for me! This is without a doubt a once in a lifetime experience for Love And Death and we are calling all Love And Death fans around the globe to join us for this very special one time event; first Love And Death show in 7 years!!!”