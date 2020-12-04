The Black Dahlia Murder Premiere New “Sunless Empire” Live Video From ‘Yule ‘Em All’ Event

The Black Dahlia Murder premiere their performance of “Sunless Empire” from their forthcoming online streaming event, ‘Yule ‘Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza‘, which will debut on Friday, December 18th.

Comment the group:

“It’s also our absolute honor to introduce the hilarious Neil Hamburger as our handsome holiday time host. He killed it in every respect and gave Yule ‘Em All a nice healthy shot of weird juice! Neil was gracious enough to work with us and lend his special brand of yuletide humor to round out this awesome extravaganza of death metal entertainment for you all.

We’ve been hard at work piecing this whole venture together and it honestly just keeps getting better and better. High-Definition live music, Claymation, skits, drunken hilarity, and now Neil Hamburger? Sounds pretty sick, right? You’re gonna love what we’ve come up with and I’m sure this is going to go down as a major milestone event in TBDM history right next to Majesty and Fool ‘em All!

The stream launches December 18th at 7 pm EST and will be available on-demand for the following 48 hours for unlimited viewing (good news for you guys in different parts of the world who are on vastly different times). Australia, UK, Europe, Mexico, South America… no matter where you are at, this is a worldwide event and I am calling you out to get involved! Come rock with us and have a laugh… TBDM style”