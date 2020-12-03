Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Indonesia's Kaligula

Band Photo: Kaligula (?)

Indonesia has been a hotbed of death and black metal for years. The Southeast Asian country is primarily known for the rabid fanaticism of its fans significantly more than for its homegrown talent. That isn’t to say that there is a lack of quality bands, however. The death metal juggernaut Kaligula is our case-in-point.

The Bali-based act has been far from prolific, having only released a full-length and an EP since their inception in 2007—until now, that is. Jakarta’s Brutal Mind has recently facilitated the digital release of Kaligula’s brand new full-length release: “Doctrination of Atisamdha” (see Bandcamp link below). The legendary Egyptian mythology-obsessed Nile is seemingly an influence, perhaps explaining the mysterious, almost seductive melodies woven within a barrage of death metal oppression; then again, the sounds may simply reflect their indigenous music’s inevitable impact. Whatever the case may be, those creepy melodies are juxtaposed with a very traditional, Western approach to death metal rhythms and percussion on songs like “Warfare” and “Serdadu Apatis.” The latter track is augmented by a subtle injection of chimes reminiscent of their nation’s traditional music. In a nutshell, Kaligula provides the oversaturated, homogenized brutal death metal scene a breath of fresh air with “Doctrination of Atisamdha.”