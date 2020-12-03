Column
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Indonesia's Kaligula
Band Photo: Kaligula (?)
Indonesia has been a hotbed of death and black metal for years. The Southeast Asian country is primarily known for the rabid fanaticism of its fans significantly more than for its homegrown talent. That isn’t to say that there is a lack of quality bands, however. The death metal juggernaut Kaligula is our case-in-point.
The Bali-based act has been far from prolific, having only released a full-length and an EP since their inception in 2007—until now, that is. Jakarta’s Brutal Mind has recently facilitated the digital release of Kaligula’s brand new full-length release: “Doctrination of Atisamdha” (see Bandcamp link below). The legendary Egyptian mythology-obsessed Nile is seemingly an influence, perhaps explaining the mysterious, almost seductive melodies woven within a barrage of death metal oppression; then again, the sounds may simply reflect their indigenous music’s inevitable impact. Whatever the case may be, those creepy melodies are juxtaposed with a very traditional, Western approach to death metal rhythms and percussion on songs like “Warfare” and “Serdadu Apatis.” The latter track is augmented by a subtle injection of chimes reminiscent of their nation’s traditional music. In a nutshell, Kaligula provides the oversaturated, homogenized brutal death metal scene a breath of fresh air with “Doctrination of Atisamdha.”
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Unearthing The Metal Underground: Kaligula"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.