Entropy Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Forced Convergence" From New Album
Power-thrash metal band Entropy premiere a new song and lyric video "Forced Convergence", taken from their new album of the same name, out in stores now.
Check out now "Forced Convergence" below.
