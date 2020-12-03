Claustrofobia Premiere New Music Video "Riff Cult"
Brazilian death and thrash metal act Claustrofobia premiere a new music video titled "Riff Cult". Check it out below.
Explains vocalist Marcus D`Angelo:
“The song is a celebration and homage to guitar riffs. We consider it a culture, a cult. It is the hook of all metal, everything is born from the guitar riff. And riff by riff, we are fueling our passion for metal, fueling our desire to continue the legacy. The riff is what addicts us in a good way. In this quarantine the love for metal became more evident, without shows and without contact with the fans, so we decided to pay tribute and celebrate.
We recorded everything in the garage at Swamp Loco Studio in Las Vegas, where we stored our equipment and rehearsed. Just the three of us playing with a lot of intensity and an edition with a lot of adrenaline. We added images of the tattoo I did on my fingers with Carlos Aguilar at High Voltage studio in L.A which gave the necessary atmosphere.”
