Silver Talon Premiere New Song & Music Video "Deceiver, I Am" From New EP
Portland, Oregon-based heavy metal band Silver Talon premiere a new music video entitled "Deceiver, I Am", taken from their new 7'' vinyl bearing the same name.
Check out now "Deceiver, I Am" below.
Explain Silver Talon:
“We wanted the visual equivalent of a drug induced, lo-fi religious experience that started in a dive bar and ended at a Witches Sabbath. Using VHS handicam footage and clips from the demented 1922 film Häxen, [director] GBRHL delivered in spades.”
