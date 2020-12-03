Silver Talon Premiere New Song & Music Video "Deceiver, I Am" From New EP

Portland, Oregon-based heavy metal band Silver Talon premiere a new music video entitled "Deceiver, I Am", taken from their new 7'' vinyl bearing the same name.

Check out now "Deceiver, I Am" below.





Explain Silver Talon:

“We wanted the visual equivalent of a drug induced, lo-fi religious experience that started in a dive bar and ended at a Witches Sabbath. Using VHS handicam footage and clips from the demented 1922 film Häxen, [director] GBRHL delivered in spades.”