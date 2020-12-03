Terror Premiere New Rarities EP “Sink To The Hell”

Terror premiere a new EP named “Sink To The Hell”out in stores now via War Records. The four-song 7'' features rarities taken from the group’s archives.





Explains vocalist Scott Vogel:

“I guess all this time off left Terror some time to dig into our past and find some gems that never really saw the light of day. WAR Records originally released each of these four tracks individually as very limited lathe cut seven-inches, we decided to put them all on one vinyl EP so everyone that wanted one would have that chance to get these songs.”

Adds the official press release:

“‘Sink To The Hell‘ and ‘The New Beginning‘ were resurrected from the ‘Live By The Code‘ sessions, ‘Don’t Need Your Time‘ is from the ‘Keepers Of The Faith‘ demo sessions – with new vocals recorded in 2020 to complete the track and featuring Jesse Barnett of Stick To Your Guns – and ‘You Lost All Respect‘ is also from the ‘Keepers Of The Faith‘ demo sessions with updated drums, additional guitars, and vocals.”