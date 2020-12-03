Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video “Black Lungs”
Architects premiere a new official music video for their latest single “Black Lungs” which was produced by director Jeb Hardwick. “Black Lungs” is the second advance track to arrive from the broup ’s impending ninth full-length release, “For Those That Wish To Exist“, which will drop on February 26th via Epitaph Records.
