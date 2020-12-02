Ritual Of Decay Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Tremble Before Violence"
Phoenix, Arizona-based death metal outfit Ritual Of Decay premiere the full-album stream of their brand new EP "Tremble Before Violence". The new outing was released December 1, 2020 via Bound By Modern Age Records.
Check out now "Tremble Before Violence" in its entirety below.
