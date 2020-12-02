Green Druid Premiere New Song "A Throne Abandoned" From Upcoming New Album "At the Maw of Ruin"

Stoner/doom metal outfit Green Druid premiere a new song entitled "A Throne Abandoned". The track is taken from the upcoming new album 'At the Maw of Ruin', out December 4th via Earache Records.

Check out now "A Throne Abandoned" below.



