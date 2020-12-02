Venomous Concept (Napalm Death, Brutal Truth, Brujeria, Lock Up, Etc.) Premiere New Track "Vote Clown Party"

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Venomous Concept, the hardcore/grindcore supergroup featuring Brutal Truth’s Kevin Sharp as well as Napalm Death’s Shane Embury, Danny Herrera and John Cooke, premiere a new track entitled "Vote Clown Party", streaming via Soundcloud for you below.



