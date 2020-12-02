Night Cobra Premiere New Music Video "Escape from Earth" From New EP "In Praise of the Shadow"

Houston-based heavy metal band Night Cobra premiere a new music video for "Escape from Earth", taken from their new EP "In Praise of the Shadow", which is out now via Bandcamp.

Tells singer Christian Larson:

“Night Cobra’s style of old heavy metal fits perfectly with the dystopian-style future of the Escape from New York and Escape from L.A. films. ‘Escape from Earth’ is based off the idea of the third John Carpenter movie in the series that was never made. I thought it would only be fitting to make a video inspired by his work as tribute.”