The Agonist Singer Vicky Psarakis Premieres Cover Of Korn’s “Falling Away From Me”
The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis premieres her new music video taking on Korn‘s “Falling Away From Me”. You can stream that cover now via YouTube below.
