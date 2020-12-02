Clutch Share Trailer & Mini-Set For New Official ‘Doom Saloon’ Livestreaming Concert
Tickets are now officially on sale for Clutch‘s forthcoming third livestreaming event from their rehearsal space the ‘Doom Saloon‘. A trailer and a mini-live-set can be streamed for that below:
That fan requested 15-song set will take place on Friday, December 18th with tickets for the livestreaming show being available now through clutchmerch.com.
