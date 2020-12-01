Interview

Singer Sean Peck Reveals That New Albums From Cage, Death Dealer And The Three Tremors Will Be Released Soon

As much as heavy metal is known for piercing guitars and bombastic drums, it's also renowned for some of the most powerful vocals ever recorded. The likes of Rob Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Ronnie James Dio and Geoff Tate have given our beloved genre a reputation for vocal prowess which continues to this day.

In the late nineties, the metal world was introduced to another talented voice, when Cage released their debut album, "Unveiled." The pure, uncut heavy metal band was led by vocalist Sean Peck, whose soaring voice earned him favourable comparisons with some of the previously mentioned singers and since then, Cage has continued to bear the flag of metal proudly.

While some may be content with the success of Cage, Peck himself has been involved with several projects, including The Three Tremors with Jag Panzer singer Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin and former Judas Priest and Iced Earth frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as Death Dealer, a project featuring ex Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss, who recently released their third album, "Conquered Lands."

Recently, I spoke with Sean Peck about the new Death Dealer record, as well as the legacy of Cage, the polarising response to The Three Tremors and much more. You can check it out below.