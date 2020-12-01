Hatebreed Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Cling to Life" From New Album "Weight of the False Self"

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Hatebreed premiere a new single and lyric video "Cling to Life", taken from their new album "Weight of the False Self". The record is out in stores now through Nuclear Blast.

Check out now "Cling to Life" below.



