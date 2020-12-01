Maggot Heart Premiere New Song & Music Video "Sex Breath" From New Album "Mercy Machine"
Swedish rockers Maggot Heart premiere a new song and music video titled "Sex Breath". The track is taken from their new album "Mercy Machine", out in stores now on Rapid Eye Records.
Check out now "Sex Breath" below.
