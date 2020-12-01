Hadal Premiere New Song "Without A Word" From Upcoming New Album "December"
Italian doom-metal band Hadal premiere a new song named "Without A Word", taken from their upcoming new album "December", which will be released on December 5th by Planet K Records.
Check out now "Without A Word" below.
