Gizmachi Premiere New Song "Broken Ends" From Upcoming New Album "Omega Kaleid" - Tap Soilwork Singer Björn “Speed” Strid

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Gizmachi premiere a first new single titled “Broken Ends” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from their sophomore album “Omega Kaleid”, which is scheduled to arrive on March 12th via CEN/The Orchard. Gizmachi had Soilwork singer Björn “Speed” Strid handle the vocals on this impending effort.





“Omega Kaleid” was produced and engineered by Jay Hannon (Byzantine, Gods Below Us) and mixed by Mark Lewis, (DevilDriver, The Black Dahlia Murder).

Comments Björn Strid of his involvement:

“Being a part of the new Gizmachi record was one of the most challenging adventures I’ve experienced. I can honestly say that I’ve grown as a metal singer since recording these vocals.”