Voivod Premiere New “Overreaction” Live Video From “Lost Machine – Live”

Voivod premiere a live video for their classic track “Overreaction”. The clip is taken from their live set, “Lost Machine – Live“ and was filmed in Montréal (06/30/2019).





Comments drummer Michael “Away” Langevin :

“And last but not least, ‘Overreaction‘, the new single/video from our brand new release ‘Lost Machine – Live‘. This old classic from ‘Killing Technology‘ has been on the setlist since 1987. It really gets the crowd going, and us too! Once again, splendid video direction by Felipe Belalcazar and thanks to Jaan Silmberg for animating my artwork. Enjoy our new live album.”