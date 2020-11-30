Scour (ex-Pantera, ex-Cattle Decapitation, ex-Misery Index etc.) Premiere New Music Video For “Flames”

Scour - featuring Phil Anselmo (Down, ex-Pantera, etc.), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (ex-Misery Index) and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up) - premiere a new official music video for their new single “Flames”. The track is taken from their new EP, “Black“, out in stores now via Nuclear Blast Records.