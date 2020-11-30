Gloomy Premiere New Single "Cradle Song in Minor"



China's black metal trio Gloomy premiere a new standalone single by the name of "Cradle Song in Minor". The song was released on November 24th by Pest Productions. The band's line-up consists of D. (Dopamine), Lu (Heartless/Vergissmeinnicht), and Li (Dark Fount).

Check out now "“Cradle Song in Minor“" below.



