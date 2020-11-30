Gloomy Premiere New Single "Cradle Song in Minor"
China's black metal trio Gloomy premiere a new standalone single by the name of "Cradle Song in Minor". The song was released on November 24th by Pest Productions. The band's line-up consists of D. (Dopamine), Lu (Heartless/Vergissmeinnicht), and Li (Dark Fount).
Check out now "“Cradle Song in Minor“" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Arkhtinn/Starless Domain: Full-New Split Streaming
- Next Article:
Scour Premiere New Music Video “Flames”
0 Comments on "Gloomy Premiere New Single “Cradle Song in Minor“"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.