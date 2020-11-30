Misotheist Premiere New Song & Clip For "Benefactor of Wounds" From Upcoming New Album "For the Glory of Your Redeemer"
Hailing from Trondheim, Norway Misotheist premiere a new song entitled "Benefactor of Wounds", taken from their upcoming new album "For the Glory of Your Redeemer". The band’s second full-length will be released by Terratur Possesions in February 2021, in LP, CD, and cassette tape formats.
Check out now "Benefactor of Wounds" below.
