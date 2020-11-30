Extipicium Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Through Ancient Rites to the Finest Architecture of Extinction"
La Falda, Argentina-based black metal outfit Extipicium premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Through Ancient Rites to the Finest Architecture of Extinction", which was released earlier this month via Bandcamp.
