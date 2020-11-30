Königreichssaal Premiere New Song "Ladder to Ego" From Upcoming New Album "Witnessing the Dearth"

Poland's black metal unit Königreichssaal premiere a new song entitled "Ladder to Ego", taken from their upcoming album 'Witnessing the Dearth'. The rceord will be released by Cult Of Parthenope (LP/CD/Digital) on December 12th, 2020.

Check out now "Ladder to Ego" below.



