Psychosexual (Ex-Five Finger Death Punch) Premiere New Covers EP “Songs To Stalk You By“ - Jason Hook Guests

Band Photo: Kiss (?)

Psychosexual, the band lead by ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer, premiere their new covers EP “Songs To Stalk You By“. That six-song effort finds Spencer reuniting with Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook (guitars) on the included covers of Kiss‘ “Watchin’ You” and Queensrÿche‘s “Gonna Get Close To You“.

You can stream the entire EP below:

The track listing for the EP:

01 – “Watchin’ You” (Kiss cover) (feat. Jason Hook)

02 – “Sex Type Thing” (Stone Temple Pilots cover)

03 – “Gonna Get Close To You” (Queensrÿche cover) (feat. Jason Hook)

04 – “Love You To Death” (Type O Negative cover)

05 – “Love You Till Tuesday” (David Bowie cover)

06 – “Every Breath You Take” (The Police cover)

Comments Psychosexual singer ‘Devil Daddy‘:

“This is a fun little compilation of bands I love. There is definitely a tongue-in-cheek creepiness to the themes that tie the songs together, and that’s what made them so much fun to record. The fact that stalking and social distancing go hand-in-hand is just a happy coincidence.”