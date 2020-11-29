Obrij Premiere New Song "Маятник змінює вектор” (“The pendulum changes its vector”))"
Ukrainian death metal band Обрій (Obrij) premiere a new song entitled "Маятник змінює вектор” (“The pendulum changes its vector”)". The single was released through Bandcamp on November 24th.
Check out now "Pendulum Changes its Vector" below.
Explain the band:
“The lyrics are inspired by the latest events in Belarus, where people continues to struggle against the regime of Alexandr Lukashenko, not giving up and resisting the pressure of the illegitimate autocrat’s repressive machine”.
