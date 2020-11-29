Morpholith Premiere New Song & Music Video "Monocarp" From Upcoming New EP "Null Dimensions"
Icelandic psychedelic stoner doom/sludge band Morpholith premiere a new song and music video named "Monocarp", taken from their upcoming new EP "Null Dimensions". The outing will be released on December 5th (Vinyl/CD/Tape) by Ozium Records and Sludgelord Records.
Check out now "Monocarp" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cro-Mags Premiere New Song & Music Video "2020"
- Next Article:
Obrij Premiere New Song "Маятник змінює вектор"
0 Comments on "Morpholith Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.