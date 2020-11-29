Morpholith Premiere New Song & Music Video "Monocarp" From Upcoming New EP "Null Dimensions"

Icelandic psychedelic stoner doom/sludge band Morpholith premiere a new song and music video named "Monocarp", taken from their upcoming new EP "Null Dimensions". The outing will be released on December 5th (Vinyl/CD/Tape) by Ozium Records and Sludgelord Records.

Check out now "Monocarp" below.



