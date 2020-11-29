Cro-Mags Premiere New Song & Music Video "2020" From Upcoming New EP
Cro-Mags premiere a new song and music video entitled "2020". It is the title track to the band's upcoming six-song EP, which will be out in stores December 11th.
Check out now "2020" below.
