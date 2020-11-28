Within The Ruins Premiere New Music Video “Devil In Me”

Within The Ruins' new album “Black Heart”is out in stores now. In celebration of the album release the band premiere the below music video for the single “Devil In Me” from it.

Comments vocalist Steve Tinnon:

“We’re extremely excited to release the video for ‘Devil In Me‘! The concept for this was something new for the band, and we all stepped out of our comfort zone a little bit to make it happen, but we’re very happy with how it turned out! The idea was to visually bring to life most of the lyrics in the song and tell the story of what it’s about. I wanted the viewer to not only hear, but see, the transformation I’m referring to, and understand the metaphors in the track. It was fun to be able to tell the story without a lot of musical performance to push it along, and we’ve been eager for everyone to see it!”