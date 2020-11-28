Yashira Premiere New Single “Shades Erased” - Full Of Hell Singer Dylan Walker Guests

Yashira premiere another single from their impending sophomore album “Fail To Be“, which is due out December 11. See below for a stream of “Shades Erased” from the outing, which features a guest spot from Full Of Hell vocalist Dylan Walker.

Say Yashira of the track:

“‘Shades Erased‘ centers on the growing disparity between human and technological capabilities. At the pace technology is advancing, we’ll soon reach the point where the option of intellectual augmentation becomes a reality. Considering the likelihood that many will embrace any chance to enhance themselves, the title relates to the human condition as it’s known turning obsolete; similar to the way physical products and processes transitioned to digital formats.”