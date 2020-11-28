Yashira Premiere New Single “Shades Erased” - Full Of Hell Singer Dylan Walker Guests
Yashira premiere another single from their impending sophomore album “Fail To Be“, which is due out December 11. See below for a stream of “Shades Erased” from the outing, which features a guest spot from Full Of Hell vocalist Dylan Walker.
Say Yashira of the track:
“‘Shades Erased‘ centers on the growing disparity between human and technological capabilities. At the pace technology is advancing, we’ll soon reach the point where the option of intellectual augmentation becomes a reality. Considering the likelihood that many will embrace any chance to enhance themselves, the title relates to the human condition as it’s known turning obsolete; similar to the way physical products and processes transitioned to digital formats.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scour Premiere New Music Video "Doom"
- Next Article:
Product Of Hate Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Yashira Premiere New Single “Shades Erased”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.