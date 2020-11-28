Scour Premiere New Music Video “Doom”
Band Photo: Hate Eternal (?)
Scour - featuring Philp H. Anselmo (Down, ex-Pantera, etc.), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (ex-Misery Index) and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up) - premiere a new official music video for their track “Doom”. The track is taken from their new EP, “Black“, out in stores now.
The band tapped two special guests for this new song and video: actor Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman‘, ‘Game Of Thrones‘) and Hate Eternal guitarist Erik Rutan.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nonviable Premiere New Song "Nihilistic Rampage"
- Next Article:
Yashira Premiere New Single “Shades Erased”
0 Comments on "Scour Premiere New Music Video 'Doom'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.