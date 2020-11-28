"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Scour Premiere New Music Video “Doom”

posted Nov 28, 2020 at 3:17 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Scour - featuring Philp H. Anselmo (Down, ex-Pantera, etc.), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (ex-Misery Index) and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up) - premiere a new official music video for their track “Doom”. The track is taken from their new EP, “Black“, out in stores now.


The band tapped two special guests for this new song and video: actor Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman‘, ‘Game Of Thrones‘) and Hate Eternal guitarist Erik Rutan.

