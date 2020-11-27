Nonviable Premiere New Song "Nihilistic Rampage" From Upcoming New Album "Imprisonment"
San Diego, California-based deathcore band Nonviable premiere a new song titled "Nihilistic Rampage". The track is taken from their impending new album "Imprisonment", which will be out in stores 2021 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Nihilistic Rampage" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nonviable Premiere New Song 'Nihilistic Rampage'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.