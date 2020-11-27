Nonviable Premiere New Song "Nihilistic Rampage" From Upcoming New Album "Imprisonment"

San Diego, California-based deathcore band Nonviable premiere a new song titled "Nihilistic Rampage". The track is taken from their impending new album "Imprisonment", which will be out in stores 2021 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Nihilistic Rampage" below.



