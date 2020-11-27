Azarath Premiere New Song & Music Video "Beyond the Gates of Burning Ghats" From Upcoming New Album "Saint Desecration"

Azarath premiere a new song and music video named "Beyond the Gates of Burning Ghats", taken from their upcoming new album "Saint Desecration". The record will be out in stores today, November 27th, 2020 via Agonia Records.

Check out now "Beyond the Gates of Burning Ghats" below.



