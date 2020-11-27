Sol De Sangre Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dismal Blasphemies" From Upcoming New EP "Despair Distiller"

Colombian death metal band Sol De Sangre premiere their new single and music video "Dismal Blasphemies", taken from their upcoming new EP "Despair Distiller", which will be released in 2021.

Check out now "Dismal Blasphemies" below.