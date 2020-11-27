Psycroptic Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Watcher Of All”
Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)
Psycroptic premiere their new single and music video for the title track to the band's upcoming new EP “The Watcher Of All“. Wilson Bambrick helmed this new clip, which arrives just in time for today's release of the aforementioned EP.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Ghost Inside Drummer Premieres New Song
- Next Article:
Sol De Sangre Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Psycroptic Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.