The Ghost Inside Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk Premieres New Solo Track - Ex-Misery Signals Singer Karl Schubach Guests

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk (The Ghost Inside) premieres a new song titled “TINOWOFU” which features a guest spot performed by former Misery Signals vocalist Karl Schubach. Tkaczyk handles all instruments in his solo project One Decade.







Says Tkaczyk of the track:

“This is what happens when I write really pissed off music over the summer and have @karlschubach yell over it.

To the people who did me dirty this year…thanks for showing your true colors and weeding yourselves out of my life for good. I don’t fuck with that level of negativity after going through what I’ve gone through. Go fuck yourselves. See ya never ??? You know who you are.

Oh….and put some god damn headphones on for this c’mon now.”