Altars of Rebellion Premiere New Song "The Loss Of The Senses" From Upcoming New Album "Capital Phase of Karma"
Pasto, Colombia-based blackened death metal band Altars of Rebellion premiere a new song called "The Loss Of The Senses", taken from their upcoming new album "Capital Phase of Karma".
Check out now "The Loss Of The Senses" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Altars of Rebellion Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.