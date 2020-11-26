Headline News

Former Secrets Singer Aaron Melzer Has Passed Away

Ex-Secrets frontman Aaron Melzer has died. He appeared on the second of group's' three full-length releases, "Fragile Figures" and toured with the southern California post-hardcore band for several years. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Secrets posted the below statement, in regards to his passing:

“Today we lost our brother, our friend, and our family with the passing of Aaron Melzer. Aaron’s passing came much too soon in his life and in ours. Words cannot express how devastating and painful this is for all of us to hear and believe.

We will miss Aaron every day. Every day we will remember his presence, his laughter, the joy he could bring to a room, the light he brought with him to the stage, his smiles, his heart, and every memory we were able to share with him.

For now we ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and loved ones as we take this time to reflect & grieve.

We love you Aaron & you will not be forgotten

Aaron Forever”