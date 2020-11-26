Voreus Premiere New Song "Progeny of Fire" From Upcoming New Album "The Proclamation"
German black/death metal band Voreus premiere a new song titled "Progeny of Fire", taken from their upcoming new album "The Proclamation", which will be out in stores Friday, December 4th via Sentient Ruin Laboratories.
Check out now "Progeny of Fire" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
Golgata Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Voreus Premiere New Song 'Progeny of Fire'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.