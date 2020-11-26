Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour, God Forbid, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “I Am I”

Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour, God Forbid, etc.) premiere a new official music video for their song “I Am I“.The band’s debut album “Pragmatic Sanction“ is scheduled to drop in 2021. Guest contributions by Morgan Rose (Sevendust), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Tara McLeod (Kittie), JJ Sammataro (Negative Sky) and Joe Gareri will be featured on that effort as well.

Tells singer Corey Glover:

“My hat goes off to the folks doing all that hard work to make this video. The director and the crew did a great job. The story they told was one of struggle and overcoming a system that more often than not, puts people (women) in financial and physical danger. I am proud of everyone who was involved in telling this story.”