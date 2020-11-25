Interview

Imha Tarikat Mastermind Ruhsuz Cellât Discusses New Album "Sternenberster," Dream Interpretation, Languages And More

For all the stereotypes and cliches when it comes to black metal, the corpsepaint and church burnings etc., the sub-genre is about so much more than that. Black metal incorporates everything from Nietzschean philosophy to fantastical landscapes and creatures. This is perhaps why black metal remains a strong force in the metal world today and why young musicians continue to perform and develop this controversial but endearing artform.

One such young band with fresh ideas for black metal hails from Germany, under the Turkish moniker, Imha Tarikat ("extermination sect,") led by Ruhsuz Cellât. In the beginning of 2019, Imha Tarikat, then a solo project, unleashed their debut album, "Kara Ilhas" and now, just shy of two years later and with a second member, Philipp Wende (drums,) the band are set to release their sophomore full length, "Sternenberster" in North America.

To find out more about Imha Tarikat, "Sternenberster" and much more, I spoke with Ruhsuz Cellât himself. You can read the interview in full below.

Diamond Oz: Congratulations on the release of your new album, "Sternenberster." What would you say makes this different from your debut album?

Ruhsuz Cellât: Hi, thank you. To answer this I may have to state a couple facts. Making music for me is a continuous process of learning by practising and is highly bound to my urge of stimulating emotions to be genuinely felt. With each time I compose a song, write lyrics and record them, my goal is to become better at what I am doing. Concept-wise "Sternenberster" links to the previous releases, but the execution has become more "professional" by my rising personal standards.

Oz: Lyrically, the album is strongly influenced by dream interpretation. What was it about this form of psychoanalysis which interested you and how well do you feel it translates into metal music?

Ruhsuz: You find yourself amidst an infinite amount of input each moment and some strings of happenings turn to key factors in effecting your being. Dream interpretation is a vague process that requires and encourages one to take a step inside and to try deciphering things behind veils, to which you only have access in moments led by coincidence and in purest vulnerability. Amidst abstract descriptions and surreal happenings you will come to cross points in trying to understand: "What do I envision and why?"

Oz: I noticed that this time the song titles are in German, whereas on "Kara Ihlas," they were in Turkish. Why did you decide to use German this time?

Ruhsuz: I really enjoy how languages have their own characters and strengthen expressions individually! I really like to experiment with it. On Sternenberster the whole lyrics are also in German, it is a beautiful language to craft strong and fantastic expressions.

Oz: Once again, you have amazing artwork. Was this also done by Cold Poison and how well do you believe the artwork represents the music?

Ruhsuz: Thank you! All illustrations for the new album again were drawn by my friend Arturo, known as Cold Poison. I really love his works loaded with personality, which is also why I asked him to do the art for this release again! We beforehand talked about the concept and I sent him song demos to get an idea of what needs to be reflected. He then based on the provided stuff made his approaches which nailed what I wanted. The Sternenberster, an astral majestic being, reaper of foulness shimmering on the night sky within. Can you sense it when taking a glimpse?

Oz: A music video has been made for "Brand am Firmament." Do you have any plans to make another music or lyric video?

Ruhsuz: There are no exact plans on doing any new videos right now even though I am not against it. But I would not enjoy having a video clip just for the sake of it. It needs to underline the content and arouse feelings adequately. I find this particularly difficult.

Oz: It's only been a year since "Kara Ihlas." Do you think that, particularly with the pandemic, you will continue to release albums in such short time periods?

Ruhsuz: Trust me, if I would find the right companions to execute my visions we probably would have two more albums out already, haha! That said, expect more news in 2021! Project "Beast Trigger and Sovereignty" has been announced "WiP" this October! The pandemic did not have a great impact on my productivity. I love making music and invest each second I can spare into it.

Oz: How badly has the album been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Ruhsuz: The main effect the pandemic had on the album was that during re-recordings everything got slowed down by a few months. In Germany, we had a lockdown which made it difficult to proceed in a normal manner. It was more trying on a personal/private level but we stood adamant and finished everything in adequate quality.

Oz: Assuming things get back to normal in 2021, what do you think the future holds for Imha Tarikat?

Ruhsuz: With a strong label like Prophecy behind my back, the next step after the release of "Sternenberster" will be to work through the album after, my first and foremost goal. I also will start to prepare a set list and again form a group of dedicated people for a handful of live shows.

Oz: Thank you very much for taking the time to speak with me today and congratulations once more on "Sternenberster."

Ruhsuz: It was a pleasure. Thank you for this interview and your kind words. Always stay fierce!

"Sternenberster" will be available through Prophecy and on the band's official bandcamp.