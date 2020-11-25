Suntorn Premiere New Song & Music Video "Oblivion" From Upcoming New Album "The First Covenant"

Brutal death metal outfit Suntorn premiere a new song and music video named "Oblivion". The track is taken from their impending new album "The First Covenant", which will drop on December 11, 2020 via Amputated Vein Records.

Check out now "Oblivion" below.