Suntorn Premiere New Song & Music Video "Oblivion" From Upcoming New Album "The First Covenant"
Brutal death metal outfit Suntorn premiere a new song and music video named "Oblivion". The track is taken from their impending new album "The First Covenant", which will drop on December 11, 2020 via Amputated Vein Records.
Check out now "Oblivion" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Old Growth Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Imha Tarikat Detonates The "Sternenberster"
0 Comments on "Suntorn Premiere New Song & Music Video 'Oblivion'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.