Old Growth Premiere New Song & Music Video "Red Clouds" From Upcoming New Album "Mossweaver"
Germany-based atmospheric post-black metal unit Old Growth premiere a new song and music video entitled "Red Clouds", taken from their upcoming new album "Mossweaver", which will be out in stores December 4th, 2020 via Supreme Chaos Records.
Check out now "Red Clouds" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Serpents Oath Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Suntorn Premiere New Song & Music Video "Oblivion"
0 Comments on "Old Growth Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.