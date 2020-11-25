Revolting (Paganizer, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Daggers That Mimic Life's Pain" From Upcoming New Album "The Shadow At The World's End"
Swedish old school death metal band Revolting (Paganizer, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Daggers That Mimic Life's Pain", taken from their upcoming new album "The Shadow At The World's End". The record will land in stores November 27, 2020 via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Daggers That Mimic Life's Pain" below.
