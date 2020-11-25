A Scent Like Wolves Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Mystic Auras"
Pennsylvania metalcore/djent band A Scent Like Wolves have announced their third album "Mystic Auras", which will arrive on February 19, 2021 via We Are Triumphant. The band has just premiered their new official music video for a first advance track titled "Bloom". Watch it below.
The song + clip feature JT Cavey of Erra. While Erra were working on new material in a nearby town, ASLW convinced Cavey to drive to Philadelphia on an off-day to shoot his part for the video.
Tell the band:
"'Bloom' follows a couple's relationship throughout the four seasons of the year. It covers the struggles and hardships of long-distance romance. The duo relishes the time they physically have together, but fear that this won’t be enough to sustain their emotional bond."
